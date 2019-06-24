By Trend

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on June 24 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.5585 manats to 2,384.1395 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2481 manats to 26.0647 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.5045 manats to 1,380.5955 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 42.908 manats to 2,579.1550 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 24, 2019 June 21, 2019 Gold XAU 2,384.1395 2,386.6980 Silver XAG 26.0647 26.3128 Platinum XPT 1,380.5955 1,379.0910 Palladium XPD 2,579.1550 2,536.2470