By Naila Huseynli

The development of the tourism market has contributed to the competition and revival among the guesthouses in the capital. Thus, the number of guesthouses registered at the booking.com travel fare aggregator website has increased dramatically over the past year.

This year hostel shows a positive balance in terms of price compatibility and growth compared to the previous years. Thus, 57 hostels operating in Baku have been registered at booking.com, and 35 of them were rated up to 9 points by guests.

The main reason of high result is cleaning, friendly service, and as well as, guest houses are located in areas close to the center. Interest to the hostels in the capital throughout summer months was not so bad. In total, more than 50 percent of them have been reserved. This figure is much higher than 90 percent in the hostels located in the center and highest rated hostels. The most enjoyable feature in the guest houses is their cleanliness.

Prices start at 10 manats ($5.87) per night. Thus, the hostel for six and eight people is one of the most popular in terms of price conformity. However, tourists who come with their families, especially Arabs, prefer hotels with four and five stars.

The growth of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from Arabic countries is being observed most. Thus, compared with last year, the number of Kuwaiti nationals who arrived in the country increased by 5.1 times, citizens of Bahrain - by 2.6 times, citizens of Qatar - 2.1, citizens of Saudi Arabia by 3.5 times, citizens of Oman - by 1.6 times, citizens of Iraq - 1.6 times, citizens of the United Arab Emirates - by 1.2 times.

In one of the popular hotels in the city center, 66 reservations were recorded in a day through booking.com.

The number of registered hotels with various stars on the site is 165. The night price of 83 of them varies from 0 to 99 manats ($58.06). Price per night at 23 hotels is more than 390 manats ($228.74).

Further, when we look at today's history, we see that 89 percent of the guest houses in Baku have already been booked. As much as 62 percent of the country’s guests stayed in Baku, 9.7 percent in Gabala, 5.1 percent in Gusar, 4.5 percent in Naftalan, 3.6 percent in Guba, 3.4 percent in Nakhchivan, 5 percent in Khachmaz, 1.1 percent in Agstafa and 9.1 percent of them in the other regions and cities.

---

