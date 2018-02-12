12 February 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) revoked VIM Airlines permit for flights to Azerbaijan.
The announcement was made in a report of the inter-agency committee on carrier admittance to international flights.
The revoked permits are for the Moscow-Gabala, Moscow-Lankaran and Moscow-Nakhchivan flights.
According to the document, the permits were revoked because the carrier failed to accomplish flights during the IATA scheduled season following the date of permit issuance.
