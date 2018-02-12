By Trend

Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) revoked VIM Airlines permit for flights to Azerbaijan.

The announcement was made in a report of the inter-agency committee on carrier admittance to international flights.

The revoked permits are for the Moscow-Gabala, Moscow-Lankaran and Moscow-Nakhchivan flights.

According to the document, the permits were revoked because the carrier failed to accomplish flights during the IATA scheduled season following the date of permit issuance.

