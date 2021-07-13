By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov defeated the 13-time world champion Garry Kasparov at the Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb (Croatia) on July 10.

Mammadyarov played against Kasparov in the 6th round and won in seven moves. After nine rounds of rapid and six rounds of blitz, Shahriyar with 12 points secured the sixth place in the tournament.

Croatia hosted a chess tournament in July 7-11, which is the third in the series of the Grand Chess Tour tournaments.

This was the first time that Mammadyarov played against Kasparov.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is a three-fold European Team Champion (2009, 2013 and 2017) and gold medalist at the 2012 Chess Olympiad on the third board.

He won the World Junior Chess Championship in 2003 and repeated his victory in 2005, becoming the only two-time champion, achieving a 2,953 performance rating after eight rounds. After winning the Essent Tournament in 2006, Shahriyar achieved world fame.

In June 2016, Mammadyarov won the 3rd Shamkir Chess Tournament, the Vugar Hashimov Memorial. He defeated Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the last two rounds, which put him in a tiebreak situation with Caruana. He defeated Caruana in the tiebreak, thus giving him tournament victory.

In 2021, Mammadyarov won the Superbet Chess Classic tournament held in Romania.

It should be noted that another Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymour Rajabov defeated Kasparov back in 2003.

