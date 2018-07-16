By Naila Huseynli

National athletes have made great strides in German’s Saarbrucken last weekend.

Almost 500 athletes from 31 different countries, including some of the elites, stepped into the field of play as part of their preparation ahead of the 2018 World Judo Championships.

The second day of the competition became very successful for the members of the national team, which was represented by 10 athletes.

Azerbaijani judo fighters won two gold (Mammadali Mehdiyev 90 kg and Ushangi Kokauri +100 kg) and one silver (Shahin Gahramanov +100 kg).

Thus, the national athletes added two gold, one silver, and three bronze to their medal haul.

Mammadali is a judo champion in the weight category up to 90 kg, the champion of Azerbaijan in 2011, the bronze medalist of the 2013 Universiade in Kazan, the winner of the European Cup in 2016 in Prague, the prize-winner of the Grand Prix series in judo and the Grand Slam tournament of 2014 in Baku, bronze medalist of the European Championship in 2016 in Kazan in the team event.

He is a member of the national team of Azerbaijan in judo. In the world rating for May 2016 - the 25th he represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. He secured gold medal of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku last year.

Ushangi Kokauri is an Azerbaijani judo fighter of Georgian origin, acting in the weight category over 100 kg. He is a member of the national team of Azerbaijan in judo. Ushangi represented the country at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the men's +100 kg event, in which he was eliminated in the second round by Hisayoshi Harasawa.

Shahin Gahramanov won first place in the weight of 100 kg at the championship of Azerbaijan in 2017.

