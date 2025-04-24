Saudi Arabia announces new giant "Eternal Garden" project

24 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi officials have announced the beginning of construction on a new mega-resort along the Red Sea coast, as part of the kingdom’s ambitious plan to transform its oil-rich desert landscape into a global tourism hotspot, Azernews reports.

The resort, named Lahek and designed by renowned British architectural firm Foster + Partners, has been dubbed the “Eternal Garden” for its lush greenery and sustainable design. It will span an archipelago of 90 pristine islands on the country’s western shoreline.

At the heart of Lahek will be a striking artificial circular structure, 800 meters in diameter, serving as a central hub for the resort. Covering an area of 400 hectares, the development will feature luxury residences, high-end hotels, shopping centers, entertainment venues, golf courses, and marinas — all integrated into a landscape that blends modern design with natural beauty.

The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing its dependence on oil by boosting tourism, technology, and sustainability. Officials expect Lahek to open its doors to visitors by 2028, offering a futuristic escape in one of the world’s most historically conservative regions.

With eco-conscious design, futuristic architecture, and access to untouched marine beauty, Lahek could redefine the image of Saudi Arabia on the global stage — not just as an oil giant, but as a luxury destination of the future.