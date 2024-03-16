Kazakh bank adds itself to the catalog of financial entities rejecting MIR card transactions

16 March 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan's Bereke Bank has announced its decision to discontinue accepting payments made with MIR cards, Azernews reports.

The statement from Bereke Bank states, "Bereke Bank hereby announces the cessation of its collaboration with Russia's National Payment Card System (RNPCS) MIR. As of March 17, 2024, customers will no longer be able to make non-cash payments using MIR cards at Bereke Bank's POS terminals."

It is emphasized that transactions using VISA, MASTERCARD, and UnionPay cards will continue to be fully operational at Bereke Bank's POS terminals.

Additionally, Kazakhstan's Freedom Bank had previously suspended P2P (person-to-person) transfers involving Russian MIR payment cards.

"Freedom Bank regrets to inform its customers that P2P transfers to or from MIR cards are no longer supported," the bank stated.

