Azerbaijan, Maldives to expand cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

14 May 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received Minister of Dhivehi Language, Culture, and Heritage Adam Naseer Ibrahim, who is visiting the country to participate in the official opening ceremony of Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the historical and cultural riches of the city of Shusha, the minister gave information about the outstanding cultural and literary figures that this ancient city gave to the Azerbaijani people.

Adil Karimli pointed out that this year Azerbaijan will host a globally significant event- the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29), to be held in Baku on November 11-22.

He underlined that special discussions will be held regarding the impact of climate change on culture as well as the role of culture in environmental protection.

Adam Naseer Ibrahim expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and hailed the high-level organisation of the official opening of Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024. He added that the Maldives is interested in cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views regarding the organisation of cultural days.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz