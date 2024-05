14 May 2024 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The 10th Congress of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum is being held, Azernews reports.

Changes will be made to the organisation's charter at the congress, and the post of President of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum will be abolished.

The forum will be managed by the chairman of the newly formed Board of Directors.

Also, the forum will have a Board of Directors consisting of 5 people.



