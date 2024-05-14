Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss post-conflict situation in S Caucasus [PHOTOS]

14 May 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign, European Affairs, and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg, Azernews reports.

The parties discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malta, the priorities of the OSCE chairmanship this year, the difficulties that the organisation faced, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, partnership opportunities arising from COP29, as well as the post-conflict period in the region. They discussed the situation and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, said that organisations of the OSCE, such as the Minsk group created for the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijani conflict, the representative of the acting chairman, and high-level planning, have not yielded results.

The minister noted that the mandate of these institutions has expired and they are operating archaically.

"There is no need to finance these archaic institutions that use old expressions from the limited budget of the OSCE. OSCE can support other projects. It can support projects such as mine safety, the return of former displaced persons to their homes, and the elimination of damage to the environment," minister Bayramov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz