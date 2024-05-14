Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 14 2024

Azerbaijan's energy sector continues to drive economic growth

14 May 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's energy sector continues to drive economic growth
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In the dynamic landscape of global energy markets, Azerbaijan emerges as a pivotal player, boasting significant achievements in oil, condensate, and gas production. Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's recent disclosure on social media underscores the nation's robust performance in the energy sector during the first four months of this year.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more