Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 14 2024

Azerbaijan reports decrease in oil production this year

14 May 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reports decrease in oil production this year
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January-April of the current year, 9.6 mln tons of oil (including condensate) were produced in the country. This is 5.9 percent less than the corresponding period of last year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more