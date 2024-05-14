Baku Modern Music Days to be held for second time

14 May 2024 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Modern Music Days will be held for the second time in the country, The event will take place on May 20-26 with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

In addition to local musicians (Cadenza Orchestra, BCMS Ensemble), guests and musicians from Austria, Germany, Hungary, Norway, the USA, and Russia will also join the festival.

The festival program consists of morning, afternoon, and evening sessions – all concerts are open to the public. It is also planned to hold master classes, seminars, and lectures at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the International Mugham Centre.

At the same time, creative evenings themed "Portraits" will be held at the International Mugham Centre and the Baku Museum Centre.

Each day of the festival will end with an evening concert either at the International Mugham Centre or at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

