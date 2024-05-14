Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Israel
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Israel on Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.
"We extend our congratulations and best wishes to Israel on Independence Day!" the post reads.
---
