Tuesday May 14 2024

Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Israel

14 May 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Israel
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Israel on Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.

"We extend our congratulations and best wishes to Israel on Independence Day!" the post reads.

---

