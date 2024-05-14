President Ilham Aliyev receives Vice-Chairperson of National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Vice-Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Chairperson of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Shen Yueyue and her accompanying delegation, Azernews reports.
---
