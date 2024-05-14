SOCAR explores future cooperation opportunities with Uzbekneftgaz

14 May 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Cooperation in the renewable energy sector between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed.

Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Rovshan Najaf, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), on his official "X" account.

“At the 26th 'Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2024' international exhibition and conference, we had a productive meeting with Baxodirjon Sidiqov, Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz. We discussed the successful development of our cooperative relations and explored current and prospective opportunities in human capital, renewable energy, decarbonisation, innovation, and digitalization. We also exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest,” R. Najaf noted.

It should be noted that Uzbekneftgaz is the national oil and gas company of Uzbekistan, responsible for the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas resources within the country. It plays a crucial role in Uzbekistan's energy sector, contributing to the nation's economic development and energy security.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz