ADA University announces new collaborative program with AUWCL [PHOTOS]

ADA University has announced a joint undergraduate and graduate program in jurisprudence with American University Washington College of Law (AUWCL), Azernews reports.

At the inaugural ceremony, attended by esteemed guests including US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, ADA University USA Centre President Ghalib Mammad, Professor Padide Alay from the "International Legal Studies Program" at American University Washington School of Law, and representatives from ADA University's leadership, faculty, and student body, the joint undergraduate and graduate program in jurisprudence was unveiled.

Welcoming the attendees, the moderator of the event, Fariz Ismayilzade, ADA University's vice-rector for State, foreign, and student affairs, highlighted the institution's commitment to forging partnerships with foreign higher education institutions to address the evolving needs of the labour market.

US Ambassador Mark Libby emphasised the significance of this program in expanding educational relations between the US and Azerbaijan, noting the opportunity it provides for Azerbaijani students to learn from distinguished legal professionals in the United States.

Ghalib Mammad, in his address, underscored ADA University's mission to nurture a new generation of Azerbaijani legal scholars, drawing inspiration from historical figures who have advanced science and education. He emphasised the program's role in not only producing lawyers but also cultivating educators with strong academic research skills.

Professor Padide Alay highlighted the shared goals and vision of ADA University and AUWCL, envisioning the training of lawyers equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world through the collaboration of these two institutions from different continents.

Elkin Nurmammadov, vice-rector for academic affairs at ADA University, emphasised the comprehensive nature of the program, providing students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Rashad Ibadov, Dean of ADA University's Law Faculty, explained that students will have the opportunity to pursue specialised studies in the US after three years at ADA University.

Gunay Ziyadova, Dean of Student Affairs at ADA University, outlined the advantages of the joint program, including shorter study duration, reduced costs, and faster entry into the job market.

This program introduces students to both the Azerbaijani and American legal systems, preparing them for international careers with globally recognised degrees.

The newly introduced joint program enables students to earn both bachelor's and master's degrees in just four years, with three years of study at ADA University followed by one year at American University Washington School of Law.

