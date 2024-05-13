Predecessors and Successors: "Kharibulbul" festival goes on in Lachin [PHOTOS]

13 May 2024 21:32 (UTC+04:00)

"Kharibulbul" VII International Music Festival, which started in Shusha under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, continued on May 13 in Lachin with a concert program called "Predecessors and Successors".

Azernews reports that the festival brought participants and guests together around the Hekari river. The "Predecessors and Successors" project was presented to the guests who came to one of the most picturesque places of the city of Lachin. The concert program featured joint performances of well-known art masters of Azerbaijan with their children and students who continue their art. The project is based on keeping our national music, culture, and traditions alive.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz