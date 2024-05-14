Azernews.Az

Record volume of container transportation registered on Aktau-Baku route

14 May 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
This year, the container ships of Kazakhstan's national shipping company "Kazmortransflot" (a subsidiary of "Kazmunaygaz") transported more than 100,000 tons of cargo on the Aktau-Baku route through the Caspian Sea.

