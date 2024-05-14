Azerbaijan & Kyrgyzstan central banks sign memorandum

14 May 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan (KRMB) and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's CBA.

The memorandum was signed during a business trip to Azerbaijan by a delegation led by the Chairman of the Central Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Kubanichbek Bokontayev.

Chairman Taleh Kazimov of the CBA expressed confidence that the memorandum would enhance cooperation between the institutions.

Preliminary discussions regarding the memorandum took place during a meeting between the chairmen in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, last November.

During K. Bokontayev's meeting with the Chairman of the CBA, ideas were exchanged on further strengthening the existing mutual relations between the central banks of both countries and expanding cooperation opportunities.

As part of the visit, a series of meetings for the KRMB delegation are planned to facilitate the exchange of experiences at the CBA.

Additionally, representatives from KRMB will participate in an exchange of experiences in key areas organised by the CBA. This will provide the delegation with an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the activities of various structural units of the CBA. Practical information will also be shared through presentations by CBA employees as part of the experience exchange.

