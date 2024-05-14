Azerbaijan's Mukhtar Babayev meets with OECD's Secretary-General [PHOTOS]

14 May 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Matias Korman, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by COP29 on its official "X" account.

"Today, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev met with OECD's Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to discuss the high-level objectives & opportunities of COP29," the post reads.

