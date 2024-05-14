Kharibulbul Festival: Ashiq music sounds in Lachin [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival has come to an end in the city of Lachin, Azernews reports.

The festival is co-organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry.

At the concert titled "Songs of Ashiqs in New Sound," People's Artists Aygun Kazimova, Nazpari Dostaliyeva, Tunzale Aghayeva, Honored Artists Ehtiram Huseynov, Lala Mammadova, Elnara Abdullayeva, and others sang duets.

The festival ended with the song "Bütov Azerbaijan," performed by all the festival participants.

The 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival brought together participants from the UAE, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Guinea, Morocco, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye.

Shusha hosted this year’s event as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024. The festival kicked off with a concert at the Jidir Duzu (Jidir Plain)) in Shusha, featuring artists and creative groups from ICESCO member countries.

