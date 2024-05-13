Japan send Indonesia a $900 million loan for the construction of a subway in Jakarta

13 May 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government will provide a loan of up to 140.7 billion yen (about $900 million) for the construction of a second subway line in Jakarta as part of a project to develop the Indonesian capital's transport system, Azernews reports.

A new 84 km long East-West branch line will be built using Japanese technology. The work will take place in two stages. The first one is planned to be carried out from 2026 to 2031, during this period it is necessary to lay about 24.5 km of railway tracks.

The first section of the North-South subway line in Jakarta was commissioned in 2019. Its construction was also carried out with the involvement of Japanese financing and technology.

Japan regularly provides assistance to Southeast Asian countries in the development of transport systems. A few years ago, Tokyo provided the Philippines with a loan and equipment for tunneling as part of the construction of the first metro line in Manila.

---

