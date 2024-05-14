Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkmenistan visits Balkan region [PHOTOS]

14 May 2024 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

On May 13-14, 2024, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkmenistan, Kismet Gozalov, visited the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, K. Gozelov met with the Judge of the Balkan Region, the judge of Turkmenbashı City, the chairman of the Turkmen Maritime and River Lines Agency, the head of the Turkmenbashı International Sea Port, and the director of the Balkan Shipyard, and visited the port.

The current state of bilateral cooperation and future prospects were discussed at the meetings. In addition to the role played by the Port of Turkmenbashi in maritime transport between the two countries, the importance of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor was also mentioned in the speeches.

Also, during the visit, G. Gozelov met with Azerbaijani citizens and compatriots living in the Balkan region. At the meeting, the ambassador talked about the importance and care that the state of Azerbaijan gives to citizens living abroad, listened to the suggestions and requests of compatriots, and exchanged mutual views.

