Azerbaijan dicloses volume of gas produced from ACG & Shah Deniz

14 May 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
During the period from January to April of the current year, natural gas production in the republic increased by 3 percent, reaching 16.7 bln cubic metres, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

