Farhad Badalbayli: Mr. President's policy regarding Great Return has no parallel in world [VIDEO]

The 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival was successfully held on May 11-13, Azernews reports.

People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, Rector of Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbayli, expressed his excitement about performing in Shusha.

"Indeed, Shusha is a miracle. We cried like children when Mr. President said: Dear Shusha, you are free! When I performed my music piece at the festival held there, I saw that an eagle was flying... You know, this is a miracle. It is impossible to see this in any concert hall. But it happened in Shusha," Farhad Badalbayli said.

He emphasised that he is watching the 1st State Program on the Great Return with great hope and that President Ilham Aliyev's policy in this field is unparalleled in the world.

The 1st State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories is driving extensive reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangazur.

The program focuses on developing modern infrastructure and creating conditions for sustainable settlement and economic reintegration.

The State Committee is actively engaged in information dissemination, propaganda, and promotional activities to encourage the return of internally displaced persons to newly constructed settlements.

Within the initiative, videos featuring intellectuals, young individuals, and professionals from the liberated territories are being produced.

Azernews presents a video made with the participation of People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli:

