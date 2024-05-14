Pentathlon competitions hold among Azerbaijan's Land Forces servicemen [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

14 May 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Under the training plan for 2024, the Land Forces hold a military pentathlon championship among the subordinate servicemen, Azernews reports.

The competition opened with commemorating the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers wished success to the participants and noted that the main purpose of holding such competitions is to check the physical and psychological endurance of servicemen, as well as to determine the strong teams.

The purpose of the competition and safety rules were delivered to the participants, after which the servicemen from various types of troops and formations competed in individual and team championships.

The servicemen competed in competitions on overcoming the obstacle course, shooting, grenade launching, an 8-kilometre cross, and swimming races.

According to the final results, the winners were awarded diplomas, cups and medals.



