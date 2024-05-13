European PM receives update on Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation talks

13 May 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation at the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Tural Ganjaliyev, as well as member of the delegation, MP Sevil Mikayilova met Monday with Member of the European Parliament (EP) Javier Nart, Azernews reports.

During the conversation, discussions revolved around the developments taking place in the South Caucasus and Europe, the role and importance of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing regional and international cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the work done regarding the border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the negotiations for the establishment of peace in the region, as well as the serious damage caused to the peace process in the region by the Western circles’ double standard approach.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz