Turkish economy grows by 4.5 percent in 2023

Turkiye's economic growth in 2023 was 4.5 percent, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Institute of Statistics (TÜIK).

TÜIK said that Turkiye's GDP grew by 4 percent in the last quarter of last year, and overall growth in 2023 was 4.5 percent.

The GDP per capita indicator for the year amounted to 307,952 Turkish lira or 13 thousand 110 US dollars.

Thus, the growth trend of the Turkish economy has been maintained for the 14th consecutive quarter.

Commenting on the TÜIK data, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Shimshek noted that the size of the national economy has reached $1.1 trillion.

"GDP per capita increased by $2,450 compared to 2022, reaching $13,110. This is an important indicator of the well-being of society. The positive trend in the economy remains and this is important for the balance of the economy in 2024," the Finance Minister said.

The minister assured that structural economic reforms will continue, and ensuring price stability in Turkiye remains one of the government's goals.

