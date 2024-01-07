Ancelotti notes Arda Guler's debut with Real Madrid, Real Madrid

7 January 2024 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The head coach Carlo Ancelotti noted the debut of Turkish midfielder Arda Guler with Merenges in the King's Cup match against Arandina, Azernews reports.

"Arda Guler will add a little bit, but in his first match he has already shown his level. He must be back. Believe me, Arda Guler is perfect as a person. And this is very important for Real Madrid," Fabrizio Romano quotes Ancelotti as saying.

To recall that Merenges beat Arandina with a score of 3:1. Arda Guler joined the starting line-up and was replaced by Federico Valverde in the 59th minute.



