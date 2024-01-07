Ancelotti notes Arda Guler's debut with Real Madrid, Real Madrid
The head coach Carlo Ancelotti noted the debut of Turkish midfielder Arda Guler with Merenges in the King's Cup match against Arandina, Azernews reports.
"Arda Guler will add a little bit, but in his first match he has already shown his level. He must be back. Believe me, Arda Guler is perfect as a person. And this is very important for Real Madrid," Fabrizio Romano quotes Ancelotti as saying.
To recall that Merenges beat Arandina with a score of 3:1. Arda Guler joined the starting line-up and was replaced by Federico Valverde in the 59th minute.
