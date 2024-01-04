25 Daesh/ISIS members arrested for plotting attacks on Istanbul churches, synagogues

4 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Dozens of suspected members of the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS were arrested in Türkiye, accused of plotting attacks on churches and synagogues in the country, said judicial and security sources on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In operations across nine provinces centered in the Istanbul metropolis, 32 suspects were detained, and 25 arrested, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operations were a collaborative effort between the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Istanbul police counter-terrorism and intelligence branches.

Two of the suspects were slated for deportation, while one was put on house arrest, and four were released with judicial control measures.

Recon for attack

Police teams reportedly found that the suspects, linked to ISIS/Daesh’s so-called Salman al-Faris Regiment in Türkiye, did reconnaissance and took photos for a potential attack on Jewish and Christian places of worship in Istanbul.

Türkiye is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, but also has members of other faiths, including Christians and Jews, particularly in urban centers such as Istanbul.

Last Friday, a similar joint MIT and law enforcement operation in nine provinces, centered in Istanbul, led to the capture of 32 suspects, including three alleged leaders of Daesh/ISIS, for planning attacks on synagogues and churches.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

