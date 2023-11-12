Belarus harvests over 174,000 tonnes of vegetables

12 November 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus has harvested a total of 174,500 tonnes of vegetables, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

As of 11 November, Belarus harvested 9,415,600 tonnes of grain, including rapeseed.

Corn was harvested from 239,200 hectares of land. Some 1,982,300 tonnes of corn kernels were threshed, with the yields averaging 82.9 centners per hectare. Some 22,797,700 tonnes of corn for silage were cropped so far.

Belarus removed 4,639,600 tonnes of sugar beet from 94,600 hectares, with the yields standing at 485.7 centners per hectare.

Belarus harvested a total of 174,500 tonnes of vegetables from the area of 5,590 hectares. The yield is 311.9 centners per hectare

Some 9,239,200 tonnes of grass was cropped, which is 95.6% of the target.

