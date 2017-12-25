By Trend

Manufacture of ISUZU buses and RAVON passenger cars will begin before the end of 2018, spokesman for Uzavtosanoat JSC Sanzhar Alimov said during a press conference in Bishkek, Kabar reports.

He said that for the accelerated implementation of the planned projects, they need the support of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in the form of special preferences and the development of appropriate legislation.

"With the support of the government, we will try to start production in Kyrgyzstan by the end of next year. In the city of Osh we already have production areas, where at the initial stage we will organize a large-scale assembly of RAVON brands. In Bishkek, we plan to launch a project to create buses of SamAvto's products, whose partner is the Japanese company ISUZU,” Alimov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz