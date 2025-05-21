Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 21 2025

Denmark buys Azerbaijani crude for 1st time since 2020

21 May 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan has resumed crude oil exports to Denmark for the first time since 2020, Azernews reports, citing the State Custom Committee.

