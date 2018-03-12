By Trend

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $66.33 per barrel on March 5-9 or $0.38 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $66.73 per barrel, while the lowest price was $65.28 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $61.26 per barrel on March 5-9 or $0.71 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $61.78 per barrel and the lowest price was $60.13 per barrel on March 5-9.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $65.21 per barrel on March 5-9 or $0.55 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $65.85 per barrel and the lowest price was $64.02 during the reporting period.

