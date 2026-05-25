Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on cooperation in food security with Serbia

25 May 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

“The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on Cooperation in the Field of Food Security” has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, once the Agreement enters into force, the Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure compliance with its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of the Republic of Serbia of the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force.

The agreement was signed on February 15, 2026, in Belgrade.