Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude shakes Caspian Sea

25 May 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Caspian Sea on Monday morning, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center.

The Center reported that the tremor was recorded at 08:40 local time. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and originated at a depth of 30 kilometers beneath the seabed.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the quake was mild and unlikely to have caused significant impact on coastal areas. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released. However, experts note that even low-magnitude seismic events are closely monitored, as they provide valuable data on tectonic activity in the Caspian region.

The Caspian Sea area is known for occasional seismic activity due to its complex geological structure. Authorities continue to observe the situation and will provide updates if further developments occur.