7 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

There was a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the release made by the Republican Seismological Service Center under ANAS.

According to information, the earthquake was recorded 32 km south of Gobustan station, in the Hajigabul district. The epicenter was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The power of the earthquake was not felt.

