Azerbaijani FM criticizes EU statement for blatant falsifications, disconnect from reality

We totally reject a biased and unacceptable statement by Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union (EU) dated 29 May, 2024, Azernews reports, citing the commentary by the MFA Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada concerning the statement by Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union, on claims about the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.

The rhetoric of the EU statement is full of blatant falsifications that are detached from reality about the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.

People detained due to certain criminal investigation, such as illegal funding of certain activities, illegal financial transactions and etc. are subject to the requirements of the relevant laws on penal regimes.

Instead of waiting for the results of criminal cases and investigations, as well as court rulings, call on Azerbaijan to release suspects is in open contradiction with legal procedures.

Moreover, claims about deprivation of detained people of medical and other assistance have no grounds. All the people that the EU side refers to are subject to necessary assistance in the manner and to the extent specified by law.

The groundless public demands of the EU to pardon certain individuals on the basis of political preferences of certain European governments and politicians cast doubt on Europe's true commitment to the rule of law.

Azerbaijan has enough experience, knowledge and wisdom, and does not need imposing advice and prescriptions.

In the same line, conditioning of Azerbaijan’s presidency of COP29 with inappropriate political motivation contradicts the very essence of idea of cooperation addressing climate change that Azerbaijan has undertaken.

Azerbaijan will continue to comply with its international legal obligations, and urges certain EU institutions to focus on gross violations of human rights in the EU area, and cease its interference and provocations against Azerbaijan.

