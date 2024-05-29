Delegation of Azerbaijan`s State Committee for Work with Religious Associations pays visit to Türkiye

29 May 2024 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations is visiting Türkiye with an am to discuss the prospects for cooperation with Türkiye`s relevant state authorities and organizations, Azernews reports.

The delegation visited the grave of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara.

Chairman of the State Committee Ramin Mammadov paid tribute to the National Leader and laid a wreath at his monument.

Delegation members familiarized themselves with the Anitkabir, Ataturk and the War of Independence Museum.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz