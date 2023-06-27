Azerbaijani national team wins gold first-ever in European Championship [PHOTOS]

27 June 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani judokas won a gold medal in the mixed team competitions of the European Junior Championship held in Odivelas, Portugal, Azernews reports.

For the first time in history, the Azerbaijani national team, which won a gold medal in the team competition of the European Championship, was greeted with great enthusiasm at the International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev.

Representatives of the sports community of Azerbaijan, federation officials, relatives of football players, and journalists took part in the welcoming ceremony.

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani team defeated the Netherlands team 4:1 in the first match, the German team 4:2 in the second match, and the Italian team 4:2 in the semi-final. The opponent of Azerbaijani Judokas in the final match was the French team. The Azerbaijani athletes won the gold medals and the cup of the competition by winning 4:3 against the French team.

The Azerbaijani national team won 9 medals, including 6 gold and 3 bronze medals in individual competitions, and took 1st place among boys and 4th place among girls according to the number of medals.

