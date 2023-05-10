Saatli Mosque opened in Shusha after restoration work carried out by Heydar Aliyev Foundation [PHOTOS] [VIDEO]

10 May 2023 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have attended the inauguration of the Saatli Mosque in Shusha after the restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were briefed on the work done.

The Saatli Mosque in Shusha was built in 1883 on the basis of the project by Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi. The Mosque was ruined by Armenians during the years of occupation. Pasha Holding-funded renovation work started in December, 2021 by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Conservation and restoration works were carried out as per the original design by the consortium of Azerbaijani, Italian and Turkish firms under supervision of Austria’s Wehdorn Architekten company.

The head of state, the First Lady and the family members planted a tree in the mosque yard.

