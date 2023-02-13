Azerbaijan awards employees of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The decree said as following:
"Guided by paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I state:
To award the medal "For distinction in the public service" to the following employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for productive activity in the public service:
Amalia Allahverdiyeva
Ruhiya Ismayilova
Elnar Mammadov
Rovshan Rustamov
Jeyhun Valehov.”
---
