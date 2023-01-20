Azerbaijani officials visit Alley of Martyrs [PHOTO]

20 January 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani people honor the memory of the victims of the January 20 tragedy by visiting the Alley of Martyrs, Azerews reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and other officials visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers at the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland and revered their memory on the National Mourning Day.

On January 20, 1990, 40,000 strong Soviet troops entered the Azerbaijani capital Baku from several directions, invading the city in a desperate, brutal, and yet futile attempt to strangle the growing independence movement and to prevent the fall of the Soviet communist regime in Azerbaijan and punish ordinary people who had rallied on the streets to voice their legitimate protest against the violation of their homeland's territorial integrity.

Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

January 20, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days of the country, and at the same time as a heroic page.

---

