Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on May 20. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 13-16 °C at night, 21-26 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 13-16 °C at night, 23-25 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 765 mm to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-75 percent, 40-45 percent.

Thunderstorms are expected in the mountainous regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-16 °C at night, 25-30 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 6-11 °C at night, 17-22 °C in the daytime.

The weather on May 20 is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

