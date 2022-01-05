By Trend

The use of another drug has been prohibited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Center for Analytical Expertise under the Health Ministry.

"According to the ongoing research of the Sanofi company, there is the probability of exceeding the maximum daily dose of azide impurities in drugs under the trade name "Lozap®"(losartan potassium) 50 mg in the form of tablets No. 30 (3x10) in blisters, in a carton box, under the series 2660720, which expire on January 6, 2022, as well as under the series 2130221, which expire on January 1, 2023,” the center said.

“In this regard, a decision was made to withdraw these drugs with the above expiration dates and series, and their import, wholesale and retail sales were suspended," added the center.

Losartan is a medication used to treat high blood pressure. It is also used for diabetic kidney disease, heart failure, and left ventricular enlargement. It is taken by mouth. It may be used alone or in addition to other blood pressure medication.

