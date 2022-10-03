Baku hosts International Beauty & Model 2022 [PHOTO]

3 October 2022 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has hosted the International Beauty and Model 2022, an international beauty contest among successful women, Azernews reports.

Founded by the World Beauty Congress, the beauty contest focuses on successful women, who have achieved certain heights in their careers. The beauty contest was previously held in China (2007, 2010, 2016) and Kyrgyzstan (2013).

Twenty beauties from Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, Romania, Poland, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and other countries arrived in Azerbaijan to compete for the crown of the winner in three categories - "Miss" (single girls), "Mrs" (under 39 years old or with children), and "Classic Mrs" (from 39 years old).

Director-General of the Azerbaijani Fashion Association Zamir Huseynov addressed the event that took place at Buta Palace.

In his speech, Zamir Huseynov stressed that, unlike ordinary beauty contests, neither the marital status of the contestants nor the issue of having children matters at the International Beauty and Model 2022. He recalled that the beauty contest was dedicated to women, who have achieved success in various sectors.

Before the final night, the contestants made sightseeing tours across Baku and other parts of the country and got acquainted with Azerbaijan's rich traditions.

Moreover, a film will be produced as part of the International Beauty and Model 2022. The film will highlight the trips to Azerbaijani regions and will be shown in various countries.

A photo project under the slogan "Welcome to Azerbaijan" was also implemented within the beauty contest. The project highlights Azerbaijan's tourism potential.

"Holding a beauty and modeling contest among successful women will be an effective PR for Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities. Among the participants are businesswomen and representatives of various fields who are well-known in their countries and have 100,000 subscribers on social networks. The coverage of the event in the international press has its own importance for the promotion of Azerbaijan," said Zamir Huseynov.

The host of the evening was Elmeddin Mammadov. The director of the evening is Yuliana Huseynova. Laureate of international competitions Emin Hasan performed with the colorful concert program.

The highlight of the evening was the performance of the world-famous singer Bosson with the hit "One in a million", which he performed in the Hollywood movie "Miss Congeniality"(2000).

The contestants participated in three fashion shows. They appeared on the catwalk in dresses from talented fashion designers such as Nisa Azizova and Aygun Talibova.

By the decision of the international jury, Rena Aliyeva (Azerbaijan) won the Grand Prix. Sarah Bauer (Germany) was declared the winner of the Miss International Beauty Classic 2022 nomination, Olga Zavatskaya (Belarus) came second, while Marina Greib (Israel) was third.

Ionella-Georgiana Postelnicu (Romania) became the winner of the Miss International Beauty 2022 nomination. Barchin Kazakbaeva (Kyrgyzstan) took second place, while Valeria Dmitrienko (Russia) came third.

Irina Ryzhkova (Russia) was named Mrs. International Beauty 2022. Second place went to Veronika Deberdeeva (Uzbekistan), while Irina Kudina (Russia) ranked third.

The contest participants shared their thoughts on the beauty contest.

A dentist from Romania Ionella-Georgiana Postelnicu (Romania) said that she came to Azerbaijan for the first time.

"For the first time, I came to Azerbaijan, which I really liked for its nature, architecture, and good-natured people. Unfortunately, many in Romania do not know about such a beautiful country. I am happy to become a winner in Baku! she said.

Russian psychologist Rina Ryzhkova said that this is her first participation in such a competition.

"This is my first participation in such a competition, and it is even more pleasant to become a winner. I came to Baku with my family, with my husband and little daughter, and a new world opened up for me here. I have been to many countries, and Baku is similar to many parts of the world, but at the same time, it is distinguished for its originality, the harmony of antiquity and modernity," said Ryzhkova.

A business consultant from Germany Sarah Bauer stressed the uniqueness of the International Beauty and Model 2022.

"The beauty contest was original in its philosophy and presentation of female beauty not so much through the external image, but through the successful activities of a woman. This gives motivation for further activities. Women should be beautiful in everything," said Sarah Bauer.

The evening was followed by an after-party at the Cello Restaurant Royal Park, where guests were presented with dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine and a musical program.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz