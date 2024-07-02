Azerbaijani athlete claims bronze at Children of Asia Int'l Sports Games [PHOTOS]

2 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani athlete Mehdi Abbaszade has claimed a bronze medal at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games, Azernews reports. Mehdi Abbaszade grabbed a bronze medal in a 200m race.

Earlier, judokas Ali Humbatov (66 kg) and Ozgan Guliyev (60 kg) grabbed gold and bronze medals for the team.

Another judokas Anar Guliyev (46 kg), Mahammad Rustamali (50 kg), and Ilkin Garayev (55 kg) secured silver medals in their respective weight categories after reaching the finals in the men's competition. In the women's division, Gulshan Huseynova (40 kg) took the bronze medal.

The 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games will last until July 7, 2024, in Yakutsk.

The competitions are being held in 24 sports. Young athletes are competing for 224 sets of medals.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

