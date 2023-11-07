Volleyball team of CSC to take part in Azerbaijani championship

7 November 2023 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

The volleyball team of the CSC will take part in the championship of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony, held at the Baku Sports Palace, was attended by President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Shahin Baghirov, Vice President of AVF Faig Garayev, Vice President of AVF Bahruz Guliyev, AVF Board of Administration, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzadeh, President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Aleksandar Boricic, CEV Senior Vice Renato Arena, President of the Turkish Volleyball Federation Akif Ustundag, President of the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation Lubomir Ganev, Chief of the Central Sports Club (CSC) of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Ramig Orujev, and other guests.

In the men's championship, the team of the Central Sports Club “MOIK” will compete with the teams “AZERRAIL”, “Khari Bulbul Lachin”, “Khari Bulbul Shusha”, “Murov Az Terminal” and “Neftchi”.

According to the regulations, the teams that took the first four places in the championship, to be conducted with 4 rounds on a round-robin basis, will advance to the playoffs.

"MOIK" will play its debut match against “Khari Bulbul Shusha” on November 8.

---

