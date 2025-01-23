Sweden joins construction of world's largest observatory

23 January 2025 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Sweden will become the 13th country to participate in the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) project, the world’s largest astronomical observatory, located in South Africa and Australia. The project aims to explore the universe in unprecedented detail, offering new insights into the cosmos, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!